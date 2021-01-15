Galle (Sri Lanka), Jan 15 (AP) Captain Joe Root notched his first test century in over a year and Essex batsman Dan Lawrence made an impressive debut as England took firm control of the first test against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Root was unbeaten on 168 off 254 balls and Lawrence made 73 off 150 balls with England cruising to 320-4 at tea on the second day.

The visitors now lead by 185 runs with six wickets in hand on a wicket that has started showing signs of plenty of spin.

England had rattled Sri Lanka for 135 in the first innings inside the first two sessions on Thursday with offspinner Dom Bess claiming 5-30 and Stuart Broad picking 3-20.

Root and Lawrence defied Sri Lanka's plans with a 173-run stand as wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella twice missed opportunities to hold onto the edges off Lawrence's bat.

Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera finally got the breakthrough late in the second session with the second new ball when Lawrence gloved a catch to forward short leg.

The Essex batsman showed lot of maturity in his debut test with his back foot and front foot drives and even played exquisite cut shots against spinners. He hit six fours and his debut half century also included a six over midwicket to Sri Lanka's most successful bowler Lasith Embuldeniya (3-131).

Root survived a leg before wicket television referral off Perera's second ball of the day after the start was delayed 70 minutes due to rain.

But Embuldeniya got overnight batsman Jonny Bairstow caught in short gully as he prodded to left-arm spinner but was brilliantly snapped by Kusal Mendis. Bairstow couldn't add to his overnight 47 but added vital 114 runs with his skipper.

Root, 66 overnight, completed his 18th test century and second in Sri Lanka with a single in the first over after lunch off 163 balls with seven fours.

It was Root's first test century since scoring 226 against New Zealand at Hamilton in November 2019 as the England skipper went without the three-figure mark in nine previous test matches.

Root continued to dominate spinners and reached 150 off 225 balls when he guided Embuldeniya behind point for a single. The England captain has hit a dozen boundaries in his impressive knock as England took firm control. (AP)

