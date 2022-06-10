Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 10 (ANI): Bengaluru FC have announced that they have handed a contract extension to defender Roshan Naorem Singh ahead of their new Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Roshan had a stellar opening season with Bengaluru FC's senior team in ISL 2021-22 as he was awarded the Emerging Player of the Season award for his performance. The 23-years-old defender will now stay at the club till 2025-26 season.

He started in most of the matches for Bengaluru FC playing not just as a left-back, but also as a right-back. He appeared in 17 matches, where he scored one goal and provided seven assists.

A product of the AIFF Academy, Roshan joined Bengaluru FC as part of the club's U18 Residential Academy in 2017, and made his debut for the Blues in their 2019 AFC Cup campaign, picking up an assist against Paro FC in Thimphu.

For his standout performances in the League, the 23-year-old was named Fans' and Players' Player of the Year at the BFC Awards Night, in addition to winning the Goal of the Season accolade for his free-kick against Kerala Blasters FC.

"Roshan's growth as a footballer is a success story of our player development pathway, and we are all really glad to see him sign on with us. Our aim is to build this team around our young players who are showing tremendous potential, and Roshan's signature is one of many that we will secure," said club CEO Mandar Tamhane in a statement.

As a player what makes him special is his ability with both feet, which contributes to his versatility and fluid footballing abilities. With both feet, he takes set-pieces. In set-pieces, he uses his feet in accordance with the situation's demands.

Roshan will play a huge role for Bengaluru FC in the upcoming ISL season. The Blues will benefit greatly from his ingenuity and set-piece abilities.

"I'm really glad to extend my stay at Bengaluru FC. I've grown a lot as a footballer in my time here, and I believe this club presents me with the best environment to continue improving and contributing. I'm really looking forward to coming back to Bengaluru, and playing in front of the West Block Blues," said Roshan.

The Bengaluru-based club is in the midst of reconstruction after Simon Grayson arrived as the club's new head coach and will be busy during the transfer season. (ANI)

