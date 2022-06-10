Croatia are all set to face Denmark in their third game of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Saturday, June 11. The match would be played at the Parken and is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Denmark have been in very good form in the competition, winning both games that they have played and dominating a group that consists of defending champions France and also Croatia. They are currently top of the table and being in form, they are expected to take away the win in this contest and extend their streak to three victories in the competition. Barcelona Transfer News: Sergi Roberto Renews Contract With Catalan Giants, To Stay at Club Till 2023

On the other hand, Croatia, after two games, find themselves at the very bottom of the pile in Group A and they would need a quick turnaround if they are to progress to the next round. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When Is Denmark vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Denmark vs Croatia UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 11, 2022 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Parken and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Denmark vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Denmark vs Croatia UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

Is Denmark vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Denmark vs Croatia, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online.

