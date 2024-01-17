New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The ad-hoc committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced that the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) is organising a Senior National Freestyle, Greco-Roman and Women's wrestling championships in Jaipur from February 2-5 this year.

In a statement, the body also said that the championship organised is "genuine, sanctionedand recognised championship by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and all government benefits will only accrue to the sportspersons participating in such National Championships."

"Ad-hoc Committee of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), nominated by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) vide letter 27.12.2023 on the direction of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has been tasked with overseeing and supervising WFI's operations, which include athlete selection, submitting entries for athlete to participate in international events, organising sports activities, handling bank accounts, maintaining the website and other related responsibilities," said the statement.

The Sports Ministry had communicated via a letter that only national-level championships for various age categories organised under the supervision of the Indian Olympic Committee (IOA) appointed Ad-Hoc committee will be treated as sanctioned and recognised as per the Sports Code and all government benefits will go to players participating in the game.

"Accordingly, the Ad-hoc Committee of WFI has requested the Railway Sports Promotion Board to organise senior National Freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's National Wrestling Championships. Considering the request of Ad-hoc WFI, RSPB is organising Sr. National Free Style, Greeco Roman Style & Women National Wrestling Championships 2023 at Jaipur from February 2-5, 2024," added the statement.

"Hence, it is clarified that only senior National Freestyle, Greco Roman and women'sNational Wrestling Championships 2023, organised by RSPB is genuine, sanctioned and recognised championship by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and all government benefits will only accrue to the sportspersons participating in such National Championships," concluded the statement.

Notably, WFI on Tuesday decided they will seek a dialogue with the Sports Ministry to resolve the issue of suspension of the body and the legal alternatives will be explored only if discussions fail.

Sanjay Singh, president of the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), had earlier said they would explore legal options over the government decision.

WFI on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the suspension.

"A meeting was called to discuss the suspension and nationals. We will hold the nationals... Twenty-five federations have taken this decision, we want to give opportunities to the wrestlers. We are going to initiate talks with United World Wrestling (UWW) because when they derecognised us, they had mentioned a clause of not conducting the elections. Now elections are done so will write to UWW," Singh said.

Days after the conclusion of the WFI elections in December last year, the Sports Ministry suspended the body. Sanjay Singh had announced the hosting of the U-15 and U-20 nationals at Nandini Nagar in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh by the end of the year.

The suspension came after star wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia protested against Sanjay's appointment, with Sakshi quitting the sport and Vinesh, and Bajrang returning their government honours.

The Sports Ministry had then instructed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to manage and control the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). (ANI)

