New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The India U17 women's football team concluded their tour of Russia with a 0-3 defeat in the third and final friendly against the hosts at the Matsesta Football Centre in Sochi on Friday. After a goalless first half, Russia took the lead in the 46th minute through Valeria Menyailova, before Polina Frolova doubled the advantage in the 80th. Substitute Anna Bykhanova added the third in stoppage time (90+2') to seal the result, as per a press release.

India were reduced to 10 players in the 82nd minute of the match when Julan Nongmaithem was shown a second yellow and sent off. The Young Tigresses, coached by Italian Pamela Conti, used the three-match series as part of their preparations for next month's AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026.

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India had earlier lost 0-4 in the opening match and 0-3 in the second friendly, making it a challenging but valuable learning experience against a physically stronger and more experienced Russian side.

Early on, a moment of indecision saw goalkeeper Munni rush out of her box to clear a loose ball but fail to connect properly, presenting Mira Kuznetsova with an open goal. However, the Russian forward's attempted lob went off target, sparing India an early setback.

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Beyond that scare, India's defence showed marked improvement. The backline remained more organised and disciplined, closing down spaces effectively and preventing the Russian forwards from operating freely.

The Indian players also did well to contain the hosts on the wings, restricting their ability to stretch play across the pitch. As a result, Russia were often forced to attempt long-range efforts to test Munni rather than carving out clear-cut chances.

India also showed better intent in attack. Their pressing was more coordinated, and they managed to build promising moves from midfield. However, the final third continued to be an area of concern, with attackers unable to position themselves effectively or failing to capitalise on openings, as several attempts went wide or lacked precision.

The first half ended goalless, with both sides heading into the break on level terms. However, Russia came out with renewed purpose after the restart and struck immediately.

In the very first minute of the second half, Dana Dobrovitskaya seized control of a loose ball in midfield and threaded a precise pass through the Indian defence. Menyailova timed her run well and calmly slotted past Munni to give the hosts the lead.

Russia nearly doubled their advantage in the 50th minute when Dobrovitskaya weaved past defenders and unleashed a shot, but Munni gathered it safely.

India responded with their best phase of the match. In the 63rd minute, a long throw from Divyani Linda led to a half-cleared ball falling to Julan Nongmaithem, whose powerful left-footed strike was parried away by the Russian goalkeeper. Julan came close again in the 70th minute, meeting a cross from substitute Anushka Kumari, but her effort was once again denied.

These chances injected confidence into the Indian side, but Russia regained control at a crucial moment. In the 80th minute, Menyailova combined neatly with substitute Daria Sorokina on the left before delivering a low cross into the box. Polina Frolova made a well-timed run and finished with a composed right-footed strike to make it 2-0.

India's frustrations boiled over late in the match when Julan Nongmaithem received her second yellow card and was sent off for kicking the ball away after a foul. Reduced to 10 players, India struggled to contain Russia in the closing moments.

The hosts added a third goal in stoppage time when Alisa Klimova delivered a high cross from the left that Munni misjudged. Substitute Anna Bykhanova was on hand at the far post to tap into an empty net, completing a comprehensive win.

India will face Australia (May 2), Japan (May 5) and Lebanon in Group B of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 in Suzhou, China. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)