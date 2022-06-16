Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): South African team was dealt another blow as their batter Aiden Markram was ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against India, Cricket South Africa confirmed on Wednesday.

Markram spent seven days in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week and will not be able to complete his return-to-play schedule in time to take part in the remainder of the series, which South Africa lead 2-1.

Cricket South Africa took to Twitter to announce this and wrote: "The #Proteas batsman spent 7 days in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week and will not be able to complete his return to play program in time for the last 2 matches."

An official statement released by Cricket South Africa said, "Proteas batsman, Aiden Markram, has been ruled out of the remainder of the Proteas' tour to India. He spent seven days in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week and will not be able to complete his return to play programme in time to take part in the remainder of the T20 series, which is poised at 2-1 to South Africa. The player is healthy and well and has been cleared to return home to also look after his mental and emotional wellbeing after isolation in a local facility, as required when an individual tests positive on tour."

CSA also gave details about the star batter of the team Quinton de Kock, who sustained a wrist injury during the first T20I match on June 9 and was forced to miss the second and the third clash.

While updating about Quinton de Kock's injury the statement said, "Wicket-keeper batsman, Quinton de Kock, has made a marked improvement in his recovery from a wrist injury. The Proteas' medical staff will continue to assess his progress and make a decision on his availability for Match Four in due course."

In the third T20I South Africa faced 48 run defeat against the hosts. All-round performance by India helped them in defeating South Africa in the third T20I of five-match series at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam last Tuesday.

India have opened their account in the five-match T20I series with this win. With the series still 2-1 in favour of the visitors, the fourth T20I will be played on Friday at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gujarat. (ANI)

