Frenkie de Jong's future looks far from certain as the Dutch midfielder is tipped to leave Barcelona in the summer. Manchester United are tipped as the favourites to sing him. However, the Red Devils aren't the only team aiming to acquire the services of the 25-year-old as their arch-rivals, Manchester City have also entered the race. Frenkie de Jong Transfer Update: Dutch Midfielder Reportedly Agrees To Join Manchester United.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City are also considering the possibility of signing Frenkie de Jong in the summer. It is understood that the Premier League champions are looking for a swap deal with Barcelona. Five Most Anticipated Transfer Deals of Summer 2022.

Bernardo Silva is the player discussed in the deal as the English giants have always maintained an interest in the Netherlands international. The Portuguese star is expected to leave the club in the summer. Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are also not opposed to his departure if the right offer arrives.

It is understood that Barcelona manager Xavi is a huge fan of Bernanrdo Silva and would love to have the player in his team. This could open a door for a swap deal between the clubs for the Portuguese winger and Frenkie de Jong.

Manchester United are also working to sign the Dutch midfielder after the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the new manager. Barcelona reportedly turned down their initial offer as they want €85m for the 25-year-old and will not budge on the asking price.

It is understood that Manchester City have no intention of paying that hefty price for Frenkie de Jong at the moment. However, with Barcelona interested in Bernardo Silva, the two clubs could figure out a deal involving the two players.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2022 11:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).