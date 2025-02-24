Rawalpindi [Pakistan], February 24 (ANI): Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy clash against Australia, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said that the fitness of wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen is yet to be assessed and he is also taking part in the practice session.

Proteas will be aiming to make it two wins in two matches when they take on world champions Australia in a high-octane clash at Rawalpindi. Both teams are coming to the match after wins over Afghanistan and England. Klaasen missed the Afghanistan clash due to a left elbow soft tissue injury.

Speaking on Klaasen's fitness ahead of the match in the pre-match presser, Bavuma said, "They still have to assess his fitness there is obviously still the practice today so he will do his practice today. Mainly he is batting and I guess him and the medical team they will make a decision accordingly."

Klaasen will be a crucial player for Proteas heading into the match as he is in a solid run of form. In his last four ODIs, he has made 351 runs at an average of 87.75 and a strike rate of 130, with fifties in all matches and best score of 97.

Since 2023 in ODIs, Klaasen has made 1,278 runs in 26 innings at an average of 53.25, with a strike rate of 137.57. He has made three centuries and six fifties, with the best score of 117.

Bavuma said that with Proteas having most of their main players in the squad, they are quite "bullish" about their chances of wining the tournament.

"I think - as much as in the Tri Series (against Pakistan and New Zealand in Pakistan, which they lost), we did not have all our guys, it still was an opportunity for us to get whatever intel that we can on the conditions, share that information with all the other guys who came in. Fortunately, the guys who came in, they have come in on the back of some good cricket back home. Confidence is good. But yeah, we are quite optimistic about our chances and how far we can go in this competition," he concluded.

South Africa squad CT 2025: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka. (ANI)

