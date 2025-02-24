Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score Updates: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to take on UP Warriorz in the ninth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 tournament. The second phase of the third edition of the Women's Premier League is being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Fans can check the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz live scorecard and updates here. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are leading the WPL 2025 standings. The Smriti Mandhana-led side has secured two victories out of three they have played so far. They are placed at the top with four points and NRR +0.835. WPL 2025 Purple Cap List Updated: Georgia Wareham Heads Bowling Standings, Renuka Singh Drops To Fourth.

UP Warriorz, on the other hand, is placed in the fourth position in the Women's Premier League 2025 points table. Deepti Sharma's Warriroz has played three games till now. Out of these, UP Warriorz have won one match. They have two points with an NRR of +0.233. Bengaluru suffered a four-wicket defeat against the Mumbai Indians in their last WPL 2025 outing in Bengaluru. Warriorz secured a comprehensive 33-run victory over Delhi Capitals at the same venue.

With two contrasting results from both franchises, the Smriti Mandhana-led side will search for their first victory in the Bengaluru leg. The Deepti Sharma-led UP Warriorz will try to keep their winning momentum alive and climb up in the WPL 2025 standings. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: UP Warriorz Move to Fourth Spot After 33-Run Victory Against Delhi Capitals.

UP Warriorz Women Squad: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry(w), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Alana King, Chamari Athapaththu, Arushi Goel, Poonam Khemnar, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Heather Graham, Charlotte Dean, Jagravi Pawar, Prema Rawat