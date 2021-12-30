Centurion [South Africa], December 30 (ANI): South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has praised debutant pacer Marco Jansen stating that the latter has justified his selection in the team in the ongoing first Test against India.

India need six wickets to win the first Test against South Africa as the match enters the final day here at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Also Read | I-League Second Round Matches Postponed Owing to COVID-19 Outbreak.

Marco scalped four wickets in the Indian second innings and gave the visitors a tough fight.

"He is a phenomenal talent. He is an awkward customer to face. There is swing, bounce and pace coming at you. In the (Indian) second innings, he justified his selection...he seems like he wants to learn. He is a hard worker. He is really keen on doing well for his team and himself," said Rabada in the press conference after the end of Day Four's play.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Gives Epic Response When Asked To Offer His Take on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Debate.

The pacer said that he is hopeful that Proteas can still win the game despite being reduced to 94 for 4 in chase of 305 runs.

"Definitely. we have just got to show belief. Strategize overnight and see how to approach this. Every sportsman has got to believe," said Rabada.

Rabada further hailed his skipper Dean Elgar and said that he has been the best person for the team.

"Dean is doing his best for his team, his country and himself. He is leading from the front. He has done it countless times," said Rabada.

Coming to the match, after India were folded in the second session on Wednesday, 40.5 overs were bowled with South Africa losing four wickets in the tricky phase.

At stumps, the Proteas went into the dugout at 94/4 with 211 runs more required to win and six wickets in the bag. For hosts captain, Dean Elgar is currently unbeaten on the crease as the Test goes into the final day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)