Pune, Nov 4 (PTI) Sachin led a spirited fightback as Patna Pirates registered a 34-31 victory over U Mumba in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Friday.

U Mumba gained the momentum in the first half, but the Pirates fought back in the second half through raider Sachin's efforts at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi here.

Sachin contributed a total of 12 points in the match.

Sachin led the charge in the raiding department as the Pirates took the lead at 3-1 in the sixth minute. However, Ashish stepped up his game and helped his team level the scores at 3-3.

Thereafter, Jai Bhagwan pulled off a stupendous SUPER RAID in the ninth minute to help U Mumba inch ahead at 7-4. The Mumbai side's defensive unit also backed up their raiders as U Mumba stayed in the lead at 10-8 in the 15th minute.

U Mumba tackled Abdul Insamam in the 18th minute and inflicted an ALL OUT to take a 16-11 lead. The Mumbai side ended the first half, leading 18-13.

The Pirates showed more determination in the second half and reduced U Mumba to two members on the mat in the 23rd minute.

Moments later, Sachin effected a fantastic raid to help his team inflict an ALL OUT and level the scores at 20-20. Thereafter, both sides kept trading points and played out an even contest.

While Sachin kept effecting raids for Patna, Bhagwan kept picking up raid points for U Mumba. However, Sachin pulled off a multi-point raid in the 37th minute and helped his team take 28-25 lead.

The Pirates inflicted an ALL OUT and extended their lead even further.

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh carried out a fantastic ankle hold in the last minute as Patna closed out a comprehensive victory.

