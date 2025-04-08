Dispur (Assam) [India], April 8 (ANI): India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar visited the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Tuesday.

Tendulkar enjoyed a jeep safari at the Kaziranga National Park and met a little fan and shook hands with him.

Also Read | GT vs RR Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Match 23.

Tendulkar, famously known as the 'God of Cricket,' still holds the records for the most runs in Test and One-Day Internationals (ODIs), along with the unique achievement of scoring 100 international centuries. Renowned for his exceptional skills and mastery of cricket, he entertained fans across the globe from 1989 to 2013.

The Mumbai-born cricketer made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at just 16 years old, and played his first ODI on December 18 of the same year. Across 664 international appearances, he scored a total of 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52, remaining the highest run-scorer in international cricket. His 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries remain unmatched in the sport's history.

Also Read | Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final Match? Here's the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Tendulkar was the first cricketer to score a double century in ODIs and played a record 200 Test matches. In ODIs, he accumulated 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. In Tests, he amassed 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties.

A key member of India's ICC Cricket World Cup-winning squad in 2011, Tendulkar fulfilled his lifelong dream of lifting the prestigious trophy after making his World Cup debut in 1992. From 2008 to 2013, he represented the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), helping them clinch the title in 2013. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)