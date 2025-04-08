Defending champions Real Madrid CF are gearing up to lock horns with hosts Arsenal FC in their next UEFA Champions League 2024-25 encounter, and it's not any other match, it's a UCL quarter-final first-leg clash, between two top sides of English and Spanish top-tier. Real Madrid have entered the top-eight after getting past Madrid derby rivals Atletico Madrid, where they had to struggle till a controversial penalty shootout, after failing to score in the second leg despite having top forwards like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. Arsenal are here after a dominating 9-3 aggregate over PSV in the UCL RO16, thanks to the first leg 1-7. Kylian Mbappe Gets His Mind Blown After Seeing His Wax Statue At A Madame Tussauds Event in Paris, Real Madrid Star Poses Alongside It (Watch Video).

Real Madrid are having a roller coaster ride in season 2024-25. The defending champions didn't have it easy in the league phase, once dropping to below 24th spot. But they fought back and finished in the 11th rank. They were good in the knock-outs, RO16, earning narrow wins to earn a slot in the quarters. The Arsenal vs Real Madrid UCL 2024-25 quarter-final match will be one of intensity, with both sides are in the second spot in their respective domestic leagues.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final Match?

Kylian Mbappe is fully fit and training intensely with the rest of the Real Madrid squad, so he is expected to be available to play in the Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final Match. Being the leading goal scorer of the side, the French attacker is expected to be fielded right from the start of the game. Arsenal vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The first leg of the quarter-final will be extremely crucial as an early lead in the away fixture will hand the side an added advantage. So, head coach Carlo Ancelotti would not risk any change in formation, and stay with his traditional 4-4-2, with two wingers Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr leading the charge as strikers.

