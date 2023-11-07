Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): ICC Global Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar met the Afghanistan team ahead of their upcoming World Cup clash against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Afghanistan team are riding high on confidence on the eve of the clash which could potentially define their chances of qualifying for the semi-final.

Also Read | Pro Kabaddi League Is the Biggest Sports League After Cricket in India, Says Dabang Delhi KC's Naveen Kumar.

As Afghanistan continue to dream of an elusive final-four spot, Sachin arrived during their practice session to further raise the level of motivation that runs through the team.

Star spinner Rashid Khan described what the moment meant for him as well as the entire team.

Also Read | Australia vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About AUS vs AFG CWC Match in Mumbai.

"It is a special moment for everyone," he told cricketworldcup.com.

"Meeting him on a very special occasion here in one Wankhede, I think it's a different feeling. And definitely, it's given lots of positive energy to the guys, to the team. It's a kind of dream for lots of players to meet him," Rashid added.

He further went on to thank Sachin for meeting the team ahead of their crucial game against Australia.

"I just want to say thank you so much for coming here. I know lots of people start cricket watching you and you are a role model for everyone back home in Afghanistan," Rashid said.

"So on behalf of the whole of Afghanistan, massive thank you for coming here, spending this very important time with us. I'm pretty sure this will give these guys lots of energy, lots of positive things. And meeting you was a dream of everyone," Rasid added.

Afghanistan will face Australia on Tuesday and then take on South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)