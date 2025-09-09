Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 9 (ANI): SRT10 Global Academy on Tuesday, announced the launch of its high-performance centre in Ahmedabad in partnership with Altevol Sports Academy.

The new centre in Ahmedabad, the second in the country, builds on the success of the flagship SRT10 Global Academy at DY Patil Sports Centre in Navi Mumbai and will be a model for elite-level cricket training and holistic athlete development in Gujarat, as per a press release.

The new facility, located at Shankus Farm on SG Road near Nirma University, will bring together cutting-edge sports infrastructure and expert coaching to nurture the next generation of sporting talent and empower young athletes through world-class training and infrastructure.

Rooted in the vision of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, SRT10 Global Academy is committed to shaping well-rounded athletes by offering technical excellence, mental conditioning, and physical fitness--under one roof. The upcoming Ahmedabad campus is designed to be a multi-sport hub featuring: A state-of-the-art cricket academy, Tennis, badminton, and pickleball courts, Box cricket and a full-size cricket ground, Structured leagues and coaching programs for adults and youth, A fully equipped gym, physio centre, cafeteria, and jogging track.

This expansion is part of SRT10's broader ambition to make professional-grade sports education accessible beyond metros and to position India as a serious sporting nation. The new centre aims to welcome not just aspiring athletes from Ahmedabad but also talent from nearby regions seeking structured, high-quality sports training.

The partnership with Altevol Sports Academy, which has made significant contributions to Indian tennis since 2018, brings added credibility and a multi-sport mindset to the collaboration. Altevol's experience in transforming coaching through its association with Alexander Waske Tennis University, Germany, complements SRT10's philosophy of excellence and values-led growth.

The Ahmedabad facility will open its doors soon, with further details on programming, enrolments, and events to be announced in the coming weeks. (ANI)

