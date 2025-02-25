Lahore, Feb 25 (PTI) England captain Jos Buttler says he and his teammates are saddened by the plight of women in Afghanistan but have decided to play the side from the Taliban-ruled country as sport offers hope in tough times.

The Taliban took over the reins of Afghanistan in 2021 and banned women's sports besides restricting their access to education and work.

Last month, a group of British lawmakers had urged the England cricket team to boycott the Champions Trophy fixture against Afghanistan as a sign of protest against the treatment meted out to women in the country.

On the eve of the game, Buttler was asked what made him and his team comfortable to go ahead with the game.

"I'm taking a lot of advice from lots of experts. I think credit must go to Rob Key and the ECB – they've been very, very good at supporting me and all the players and giving us information and education around this and making it an ECB decision," said Buttler.

"We're very saddened by the plight of women and girls in Afghanistan at the moment and the struggles that they are facing. But we hope that the game tomorrow can be a source of hope and an enjoyment in what's obviously a tough time at the moment.

"We're really excited about the match. Sport has a great power to unite people and give hope and that's what we hope this game will do."

Following the loss to Australia, England find themselves in a must-win situation and they would have the defeat of 2023 ODI World Cup at the back of their minds when they take the field against the same opponents here.

"Obviously, a very competitive side, have been performing very well, getting better and better over the years and give them lots of respect. Unique style in some senses with some great spin options in Rashid and Noor, obviously two standout guys that we need to prepare really well for.

"But, as much as we look at the opposition, it's about focusing on ourselves, bringing the best version of our cricket and being confident that that will be enough to win the game," said Buttler when asked about the shock loss to Afghanistan in 2023.

