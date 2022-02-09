New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) will hold selection trials for wrestling and judo from February 14 and 15 respectively at its National Centres of Excellence (NCoEs) across the country.

While the wrestling trials will take place at SAI's Sonepat, Lucknow, and Mumbai centres, judo trials will take place in NCoE Imphal and Bhopal.

Sonepat will be the venue of the men's freestyle and greco roman trials from February 14 to 16, while the women's wrestling events will take place in Lucknow on February 16 and 17, the SAI said.

The Mumbai centre will host the men's freestyle and greco roman trials.The trials for women will be held from February 16 to 18.

The SAI centres where the selection trials for judo will take place are: NCOE, Imphal (boys and girls) from February 15 to 17 and NCOE, Bhopal (boys and girls) from February 18 to 22.

The selection trails are open to both boys and girls between the age group of 13 to 17 years (18 years in exceptional cases) for wrestling.

The age criteria for judo are:

Sub-junior boys and girls above 12 years and below 15 years (must be born between 2008, 2009, 2010), Cadet boys and girls above 15 years and below 18 year (must be born between 2005, 2006, 2007) and Junior boys and girls above 18 years and below 21 years (must be born between 2002, 2003, 2004).

