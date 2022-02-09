After winning the first ODI by 6 wickets, Team India is all set to take on West Indies in the second match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will begin at 01.30 pm IST. In this article, we bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the match. But before that, let's quickly have a look at the preview of the match. For team India, a win here would simply mean that they walk away with the series. On the other hand, the visitors will eye a comeback in the game. IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2022: Suryakumar Yadav Says ‘Flexible To Bat at Any Position, Ready To Bowl When Team Requires’.

India has not lost a bilateral series to West Indies since 2006 and the visitors will be keen to change that record. West Indies captain Kieron Pollard after the match said that they will have to take stock of their batting as they could not bat for 50 overs. "We got to dig deeper and get better with techniques, again myself included," he said during the match. The last match turned out to be quite a stunning one for the home team as Rohit Sharma made a comeback into the series and also took India back to its winning ways after a disappointing tour to South Africa. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game.

When is India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Indies 2nd ODI 2022 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 09, 2022 (Wednsday). The match has a scheduled start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Indies, 2nd ODI 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs WI ODI series 2021-22 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Indies 2nd ODI 2022 telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Indies, 2nd ODI 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs WI ODI series 2021-22 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs Indies 1st ODI online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2022 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).