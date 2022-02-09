Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming to Manchester United is surely not turning out the way he had expected. Ronaldo has struggled a bit in the recent past with his form. Now during EPL 2021-22 match between Burnley and Manchester United, Ronaldo had been dropped from the starting XI. The match was held at Turf Moor. Ralf Rangnik was asked the reason for dropping Ronaldo from the starting XI to which he said that the game required a lot of pressing and chasing the ball and thus Edinson Cavani made it to the cut. Burnley vs Manchester United Match Result: Red Devils Secure 1-1 Draw Over BUR.

"Today it will require a lot of sprinting, chasing balls, a lot of fight for second balls. his best fits the profile for Edinson Cavani which is why he starts today," said Rangnik right before the match. Ronaldo had even missed out on a penalty during FA Cup 2022 match that led to United losing the game. Ronaldo had joined Manchester United in September 2021 after ending his two-year old long stint at Juventus. So far, Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in 24 appearances, with six of those coming in five Champions League matches.

Talking about the EPL 2021-22 match, the game ended with a 1-1 draw. Paul Pogba scored a goal at the 18th minute of the match and Jay Rodriguez netted a goal at the 47th minute of the match. No goals were scored by either team post this. Manchester United dominated the possession by 65 per cent and the rest was handled by the home team.

