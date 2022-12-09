New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The scheme of the National Centre of Sports Science and Research (NCSSR) being implemented by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports aims to support high-level research education and innovation in respect of the high performance of elite athletes, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The scheme is implemented through the Sports Authority of India (SAI), an autonomous body under the Sports Ministry, and select universities and institutes in the country.

Also Read | 16-Year-Old Dies in Kanpur While Playing Cricket, Heart Attack Suspected As Cause of Death.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur told the House in a written reply that under the Scheme, medical care and management as well as rehabilitation of injuries of athletes at the SAI National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) are undertaken by engaging doctors and support staff for regular consultations as well as management of training.

The approach also includes dealing with on and off-field injury prevention and management.

Also Read | Hrishikesh Kanitkar Brings in a Lot of Experience; I Think We Are in The Right Hands, Says Harmanpreet Kaur.

SAI utilizes the services of empaneled hospitals in the management of injuries of athletes. All NCOE athletes of SAI are also covered under medical insurance through which they are able to get the medical facilities in a hospital of their choice depending upon the proficiency of the hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)