Doha, Dec 23 (PTI) Indian weightlifter Sanjana added another feather to the country's cap, claiming silver medals in both the 76kg youth girls and junior women's sections at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships here on Monday.

Sanjana completed all six of her lifts successfully, with a best snatch of 90 kg and a clean and jerk of 120 kg.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: Rishabh Pant’s Selling Price, Shreyas Iyer’s Franchise Switch and Other Top Moments From IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Kazakhstan's Zhumagali Ayanat won the gold medal with a total lift of 215 kg (94+121).

With this, India's medal tally in the continental event rose to eight.

Also Read | Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal's Trophy Hopes Suffer Major Blow As Bukayo Saka Ruled Out for 'Many Weeks'.

On Saturday, Koyel Bar and L. Nilam Devi had won silver medals in the 55kg youth and junior categories.

India's Jyoshna Sabar had set a youth Asian record for the total lift on Friday, securing a gold medal in the 40kg weight category.

Payal also claimed gold in the youth girls' 45kg section.

In addition, another athlete named Payal secured a bronze medal in the junior girls' 45kg competition, while Babulal Hembrom finished third in the 49kg youth boys' section. 7/21/2024

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)