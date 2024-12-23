The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction was held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. For the second time in a row, the Indian Premier League auction was held overseas after the 2024 mini-auction was held in 2024. The IPL 2025 mega auction was successfully held, and all 10 franchises completed their squads for the much-awaited IPL 2025 season. A total of 577 cricketers went under the hammer, out of which 182 players, including 62 overseas cricketers, were sold among all 10 IPL teams. Eight Right-to-Match cards were used during the 2025 mega-auction. IPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Indian Premier League Franchises After Mega Auction.

The IPL 2025 mega auction saw the highest expenditure (INR 639.15 crore), which is the highest in the showpiece event's history. The mega auction, which was held for two days, saw several big names sold for massive prices, while several star cricketers didn't find any buyers, which shocked the cricketing world. As the mega auction concludes, let's talk about some of the top moments from the bidding event.

Rishabh Pant Becomes Most Expensive Player: The Indian Premier League 2025 bidding event saw records being shattered one by one. One such moment was when Indian star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player to be sold in IPL history. On Day 1 of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Pant was sold for a record-breaking whopping price of INR 27 crore and was acquired by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). When Pant's name was announced, LSG opened the bid for the veteran cricketer. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) quickly joined the fray. There was a heated bidding war between the two franchises with rapid paddle-raising at both team tables. After the bidding crossed the INR 10 crore mark, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) entered, which intensified the bidding war. After a heated battle, Lucknow clinched Pant at INR 20.75 crore, but Delhi Capitals (DC) used their Right-to-Match card. In a surprising move, LSG raised Pant's stake to INR 27 crore, which forced Delhi to back out, and the India wicketkeeper-batter was sold to Lucknow Super Giants. Shreyas Iyer's Franchise Switch: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venku Mysore hinted that it was Shreyas Iyer's decision that led to his non-retention ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The KKR CEO also hinted that the star India cricketer wanted to test his market value during the auction.This move by Shreyas struck gold as he became the second most expensive cricketer to be sold in IPL history. The IPL 2024 winning skipper was sold for a staggering amount of INR 26.75 crore to Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, Punjab's decision to acquire Shreyas' services might strike gold for them. With Ricky Ponting as the new head coach of the Kings, the Iyer-Ponting duo might end their trophy drought during the IPL 2025 season. The last time Ponting and Shreyas were part of the same IPL franchise was in the Delhi Capitals. Shreyas captained the Capitals and led them to the IPL playoffs in the 2019 edition. With the duo once again reuniting together, there will be huge expectations for them to end Punjab's poor form in the Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Will Jacks Moment with Mumbai Indians: The IPL 2025 mega auction saw a hilarious moment when Royal Challengers Bengaluru didn't exercise their Right To Match card for their England cricketer Will Jacks. When Jacks came to the auction, Bengaluru let go of their star player as the Mumbai Indians acquired his services for INR 5.25 crore. Following this, Mumbai owner Akash Ambani went to RCB's auction table to shake hands with their management, which became a huge talking point of the auction. Some believed that there was something 'fishy' between the two franchises, while others saw it as a 'light-hearted' moment between the two franchises. What Will Happen to Unsold Players at IPL 2025 Auction? Can Prithvi Shaw, Kane Williamson, David Warner and Others Still Play in Indian Premier League Season 18? Youngest Player Goes Sold Oldest Cricketer Goes Unsold: In a contrasting fate, 13-year-old Bihar-born cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to be sold in the history of the Indian Premier League. The youngster was purchased by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a whopping price of INR 1.10 crore. Vaibhav Suryavanshi saw an intense bidding war between the Rajasthan and Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals, legendary speedster James Anderson failed to find any buyers. The legendary seamer had registered his name for the first time in the bidding event and was the oldest player in the IPL 2025 mega auction. IPL Legends Goes Unsold: The IPL 2025 mega auction has many surprising things. One such was that many IPL legends and veteran cricketers went unsold. Big names like Piyush Chawla, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Umesh Yadav, and Steve Smith couldn't find any buyers. Apart from these famous cricketers, like Adil Rashid, Keshav Maharaj, Prithvi Shaw, and Sarfaraz Khan, also had disappointing outcomes in the bidding event. As the Indian Premier League 2025 bidding event comes to an end, it will be interesting to see which team will get its hands on the elusive trophy in the upcoming 2025 edition, which will get more intense and interesting.

