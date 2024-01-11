Mandya, Jan 11 (PTI) An erratic fourth seed Sasikumar Mukund crashed out of the ITF Mandya Open but qualifier Madhwin Kamath and unseeded Siddharth Vishwakarma kept India's campaign alive by reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament here Thursday.

India's top-ranked Sasikumar squandered several chances before losing 6-2, 6-7 (3), 3-6 to unseeded Netherlands player Jelle Sels.

Kamath's opponent Yunseok Jang of Korea retired due to a hamstring pull when the scoreline read 4-6, 7-5, 3-2 to hand the young Indian a last eight berth.

Vishwakarma overcame a fighting Manish Sureshkumar 7-5, 6-4.

However, Manish had created the biggest flutter of the tournament thus far when he ousted second seed Giles Hussey of Britain 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1 in a first round match which was postponed overnight due to bad light.

Karan Singh became the third Indian to qualify for the quarterfinals after defeating compatriot Ishaque Eqbal 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 to set up a clash with the top seed Kris Van Wyk of South Africa, who quashed the hopes of local favourite Manish Ganesh 6-0, 6-4.

Results (all Indians unless mentioned)

Singles (Round of 16): 1-Kris Van Wyk (RSA) beat Manish Ganesh 6-0, 6-4; Madhwin Kamath beat Yunseok Jang (KOR) 4-6, 7-5, 3-2 (retd); 3-Orel Kimhi (ISR) beat Ofek Shimanov (ISR) 6-0, 1-6, 6-2; 5-Nam Hoang Ly (VIE) beat Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 6-3; Thijmen Loof (NED) beat Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong (MAS) 7-6 (2), 6-2; Jelle Sels (NED) beat 4-Sasikumar Mukund 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3; Siddharth Vishwakarma beat Manish Sureshkumar 7-5, 6-4; Karan Singh beat Ishaque Eqbal 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Singles (Round of 32): Manish Sureshkumar beat 2-Giles Hussey (GBR) 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1; Jelle Sels (NED) beat Siddhant Banthia 6-4, 6-3; Ishaque Eqbal beat Matt Hulme (AUS) 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1.

Doubles (Quarterfinals): 3-Tsung-Hao Huang (TPE)/Kris Van Wyk (RSA) beat Yunseok Jang (KOR)/Nam Hoang Ly (VIE) 7-6 (2), 1-6, 10-6; 1-Grigoriy Lomakin (KAZ)/David Pichler (AUT) vs Sai Karteek Reddy / Vishnu Vardhan 6-3, 3-1 (postponed); 4-Parikshit Somani/Manish Sureshkumar vs M Rifqi Fitriadi (INA)/Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong (MAS) 2-2 (postponed); Orel Kimhi (ISR) / Ofek Shimanov (ISR) vs Woobin Shin (KOR)/Karan Singh 7-6 (8), 5-5 (postponed).

