India and Afghanistan begin what is the first of a three-match T20I series, on January 11. The series is of paramount importance for the Men in Blue as it is their last international assignment in T20 cricket before the ICC T20 World Cup, which is to be played in June this year. Furthermore, this series will also see the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Indian T20I setup, with both of them having not featured in a single match for the country in this format since the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Rohit will lead the side in the absence of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, who have led the T20 side since then and are currently ruled out with injuries. Also, fans would be keen on seeing how well this new-look Indian team, packed with a lot of youngsters, fare. India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs AFG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Afghanistan on the other hand, would want to keep up with their giant-killing act from the last time they were in India. At the ICC World Cup last year, the 'underdogs' beat three former world champions and their performances in T20I cricket show that they are not a side to be taken lightly at all. Rashid Khan, their regular T20I captain will miss out as he is not fully recovered and although his absence is and will be painful, the Ibrahim Zadran-led side has enough talent to put up a challenge in front of the Indians.

India would start this series as favourites but Afghanistan cannnot be taken lightly. The series is set to be an entertaining one and it remains to be seen if the world no 1 side prevails at the end of it all. Or will Afghanistan spring another surprise at the start of 2024?