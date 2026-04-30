Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo Nails 970th Career Goal as Al-Nassr Near Maiden Title

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Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], April 30: Cristiano Ronaldo nailed the 970th goal of his professional football career as Al Nassr outclassed Al Ahli 2-0 in their Saudi Pro League fixture on Wednesday. After a goalless first half of the match, the game came alive in the 76th minute when Cristiano opened the scoring for his side, with Kingsley Coman sealing the win with a 90th-minute strike. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr Reach AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Final Following Dominant Display Against Al Ahli SC.

With this win, Al Nassr remains in a strong position to secure the Saudi Pro League title, sitting at the first spot in the points table with 26 wins, a draw and just three losses, giving them 79 points. Their distant rivals are Al Hilal, with 21 wins and eight draws, giving them 71 points.

Cristiano was named the 'Player of the Match' for his performance, and his side will next face Al Qadsiah on May 3, in their 31st round match. Cristiano Ronaldo Acquires Stake in Saudi-Owned Spanish Club Almeria.

Following the match, Cristiano took to social media to celebrate the win. Taking to X, he posted, "YALLA!! WE ARE AL NASSR!!"

Cristiano Ronaldo's Post After Win

YALLA!! WE ARE AL NASSR!! ✈️🤷🏽‍♂️💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ww4Ew01w4y — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 29, 2026

Al Nassr is currently on a 20-match win streak across competition, having started the streak way back in January against Al Shabab with a 3-2 win.

Recently, Al Nassr had secured a place in the final of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Two, with Kingsley scoring a hat-trick to dismantle Al Ahli 5-1 in the semifinal. On May 16, Al Nassr will fight for the AFC Champions League Two title against Gamba Osaka at Riyadh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)