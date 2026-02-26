Global football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired a 25 percent stake in Spanish Segunda División club UD Almería, a team with significant Saudi Arabian ownership. The investment, announced on Thursday, February 26, 2026, marks a notable expansion of the Portuguese forward's business ventures beyond his playing career and deepens his ties to Middle Eastern football capital. Cristiano Ronaldo at 41: How Many Goals Does He Need for 1,000?.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made the acquisition through his CR7 Sports Investments subsidiary, according to a statement from Brunswick Group, a consulting firm representing Ronaldo. This strategic move sees Ronaldo, currently playing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, invest in a club that has been under Saudi Arabian control for over six years. Mohamed Al-Khereiji, who became the club's owner and president in the summer of 2025, expressed his satisfaction with the deal.

A Strategic Investment in Spanish Football

Ronaldo, 41, articulated his long-held ambition to contribute to football beyond his on-pitch performances. "It has been a long-time ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch. UD Almería is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth," Ronaldo stated. His extensive knowledge of Spanish football, garnered during his highly successful nine-season tenure with Real Madrid, is expected to be a valuable asset to Almería. Al-Khereiji echoed this sentiment, noting Ronaldo's understanding of the Spanish leagues and the potential for growth within the club's team and academy structures. Cristiano Ronaldo Talks About His Retirement Plan, 40-Year-Old CR7 Reveals 'It Will Be Soon' (Watch Video).

Almería's Ambitions and Saudi Influence

UD Almería currently sits third in Spain's second division, positioning them for a potential return to LaLiga. The club was most recently in the first division during the 2023-24 season. The financial details of Ronaldo's 25 percent stake have not been disclosed. This investment further highlights the growing influence of Saudi Arabian capital in global football, with Al-Khereiji's SMC Group holding the majority shareholding in Almería. This trend aligns with broader Saudi investment in sports, which has seen significant outlays in various disciplines.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Expanding Business Empire

This latest acquisition adds to Ronaldo's burgeoning portfolio of business interests, which spans hotels, fitness, fashion, and technology. His move to Al-Nassr at the end of 2022 was a landmark moment for Saudi football, significantly raising the league's global profile. Ronaldo's decision to invest in a Saudi-backed Spanish club underscores a strategic alignment with the region's growing presence in the international sports landscape. While his playing career continues, this investment signals a clear intent to shape his legacy as a significant figure in football ownership and development.

