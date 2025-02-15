Vadodara, Feb 15 (PTI) Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed a commanding fifty but failed to get support from her teammates as Delhi Capitals bowled out Mumbai Indians for 164 in their opening match of the Women's Premier League here on Saturday.

Sciver-Brunt was the standout performer, striking 13 fours in an unbeaten 80-run knock. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also played a key role, blasting 42 off 22 balls and completing 8,000 T20 runs.

The pair shared a crucial 73-run partnership off 40 balls for the third wicket, laying a solid foundation.

However, DC's bowlers struck back, taking eight wickets for 59 runs to dismiss MI for 164 in 19.1 overs.

Pacer Shikha Pandey (2/14) was the most successful bowler for DC, while Minnu Mani (1/23) was economical. The rest of the bowlers were expensive, but they chipped in with key wickets.

Pandey gave DC an early breakthrough, dismissing both openers — Hayley Matthews (0) and Yastika Bhatia (11) as Mumbai reached 42/2 at the end of the powerplay, thanks to a 19-run over from Alice Capsey (1/25).

Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet took charge, striking 18 runs off Radha Yadav's eighth over, which included three fours and a six. MI were 87/2 at the halfway mark.

Harmanpreet continued to attack, taking Annabel Sutherland (2/34) for three fours and a six before falling to her in the 14th over.

Sciver-Brunt was left to carry the innings but ran out of partners as MI crumbled.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 164 all out in 19.1 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 80 not out; Shikha Pandey 2/14).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)