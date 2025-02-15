Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz lock horns in match 3 of the WPL (Women's Premier League) 2025 on Sunday, February 15. The WPL 2025 has already gotten off to an exciting start with Ashleigh Gardner's team going down to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament opener. Despite putting a massive 201/5 on the board, it was poor fielding and dropped catches that cost Gujarat Giants the game as the title holders pulled off the highest successful run chase in WPL history. Gujarat Giants will aim at bouncing back and on their way stands the UP Warriorz. GG-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League Match in Vadodara.

UP Warriorz were dealt a big blow days before WPL 2025 with captain Alyssa Healy ruled out due to an injury. Deepti Sharma will be at the helm for the UP Warriorz and she will look to get her side off to a good start. After an underwhelming performance last season where they failed to make it to the playoffs, UP Warriorz will look for a strong start which will give them a lot of confidence in the games to come in WPL 2025. In this article, we shall take a look at how the weather in Vadodara might be and what exactly can be expected from the pitch at the Kotambi Stadium. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Women’s Premier League T20 Tournament.

Vadodara Weather Report Live

The weather is Vadodara is expected to be absolutely fine for a good game of cricket. The temperature is likely to hover between 25-27 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain in Vadodara.

Kotambi Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kotambi Stadium, also known as the BCA (Baroda Cricket Association) Stadium in Vadodara is a good track for batting. The team that wins the toss will look to chase first, given the fact that dew becomes a factor in the second innings of the match. The first game of WPL 2025 showed that high scores can be achieved and the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz clash promises to be another run-fest. Having said that, the bowlers, especially those from UP Warriorz will be ones to look forward to.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2025 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).