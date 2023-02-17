New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the second Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

Australia 1st Innings:

David Warner c Srikar Bharat b Shami 15

Usman Khawaja c Rahul b Ravindra Jadeja 81

Marnus Labuschagne lbw b Ashwin 18

Steven Smith c Srikar Bharat b Ashwin 0

Travis Head c Rahul b Shami 12

Peter Handscomb batting 36

Alex Carey c Kohli b Ashwin 0

Pat Cummins batting 23

Extras: (B-13, NB-1) 14

Total: (For 6 wickets in 56 over) 199

Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-91, 3-91, 4-108, 5-167, 6-168.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 9-3-410-2, Mohammed Siraj 10-2-30-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 21-4-57-3, Ravindra Jadeja 12-0-44-1, Axar Patel 4-0-14-0. PTI

