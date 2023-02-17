In the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Australia's Alyssa Healy currently tops the list of most runs in the ongoing edition, thanks to her two half-centuries. Muneeba Ali is at second spot following her century against Ireland. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 kicked-off from February 10 in South Africa. The coveted event features 10 teams contending for the eighth title. The historic Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town will stage both the tournament opener and the title clash on February 10 and February 26, respectively. St George's Park in Port Elizabeth and Boland Park in Paarl are also lined up to host some group stage matches. Meanwhile, you can check the list of top five highest run-scorers at the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

The tournament will see some of the biggest Women's T20 specialists in action. The shortest format of cricket is an ideal place for batters to score runs in the least span of time and make a mark globally. Every batsman dreams of ending at the top among run-getters in the World Cup. Though the quest keeps players motivated, not everyone manages to bring-off the desired show. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get T20 Tournament Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Most Runs in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Player Matches Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 Alyssa Healy (AUS-W) 3 146 55 73.00 124.78 0 2 Muneeba Ali (PAK-W) 2 114 102 57.00 139.02 1 0 Harshitha Madavi (SL-W) 3 111 69* 55.50 100.90 0 1 Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) 3 99 68 33.00 119.27 0 1 Meg Lanning (AUS-W) 3 89 48* 89.00 108.53 0 0

Over the years in the previous seven editions of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, there have been many great performers. New Zealand's Suzie Bates is one such player who leads the list of highest run scorer in T20 World Cup. Suzie Bates will be one of the contenders for the most runs in Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Australia's Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry, Stafanie Taylor of West Indies, New Zealand's Sophie Devine and Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur are other batters who will be also well in a race to score most runs in the eighth edition of Women's T20 World Cup.

