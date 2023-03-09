Ahmedabad, Mar 9 (PTI) Scoreboard on the opening day of the series-deciding fourth and final Test between India and Australia, here on Thursday.

Australia 1st Innings:

Travis Head c Jadeja b Ashwin 32

Usman Khawaja batting 104

Marnus Labuschagne b Shami 3

Steve Smith b Jadeja 38

Peter Handscomb b Shami 17

Cameron Green batting 49

Extras: (B-9, LB-1, NB-1, W-1) 12

Total: (For four wickets; 90 overs) 255

Fall of Wickets: 1-61, 2-72, 3-151, 4-170.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 17-2-65-2, Umesh Yadav 15-2-58-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 25-8-57-1, Ravindra Jadeja 20-2-49-1, Axar Patel 12-4-14-0, Shreyas Iyer 1-0-2-0. PTI

