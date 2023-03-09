Ahmedabad, Mar 9 (PTI) Scoreboard on the opening day of the series-deciding fourth and final Test between India and Australia, here on Thursday.
Australia 1st Innings:
Travis Head c Jadeja b Ashwin 32
Usman Khawaja batting 104
Marnus Labuschagne b Shami 3
Steve Smith b Jadeja 38
Peter Handscomb b Shami 17
Cameron Green batting 49
Extras: (B-9, LB-1, NB-1, W-1) 12
Total: (For four wickets; 90 overs) 255
Fall of Wickets: 1-61, 2-72, 3-151, 4-170.
Bowling: Mohammed Shami 17-2-65-2, Umesh Yadav 15-2-58-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 25-8-57-1, Ravindra Jadeja 20-2-49-1, Axar Patel 12-4-14-0, Shreyas Iyer 1-0-2-0. PTI
