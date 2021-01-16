Brisbane, Jan 16 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day two of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia first innings: 369 all out

India 1st innings:

Rohit Sharma c M Starc b N Lyon 44

Shubhman Gill c Smith b Cummins 7

Cheteshwar Pujara batting 8

Ajinkya Rahane batting 2

Extras: (NB-1) 1

Total: (For 2 wickets in 26 overs) 62

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-60.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 3-1-8-0, Josh Hazlewood 8-4-11-0, Pat Cummins 6-1-22-1, Cameron Green 3-0-11-0, Nathan Lyon 6-2-10-1.

