Visakhapatnam, Feb 2 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of the opening day of second Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st Innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 179

Rohit Sharma c Ollie Pope b Shoaib Bashir 14

Shubman Gill c Ben Foakes b James Anderson 34

Shreyas Iyer Ben Foakes b Hartley 27

Rajat Patidar b Rehan Ahmed 32

Axar Patelc Rehan Ahmed b Shoaib Bashir 27

Srikar Bharat c Shoaib Bashir b Rehan Ahmed 17

Ravichandran Ashwin batting 5

Extras: (NB-1) 1

Total (For 6 wickets in 63 Overs) 336

Fall of Wickets: 1-40, 2-89, 3-179, 4-249, 5-301, 6-330.

Bowling: James Anderson 17-3-30-1, Joe Root 14-0-71-0, Tom Hartley 18-2-74-1, Shoaib Bashir 28-0-100-2, Rehan Ahmed 16-2-61-2. PTI

