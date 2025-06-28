Nottingham, Jun 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first women's T20 International between India and England here on Saturday.
India Women:
Shafali Verma c Ecclestone b Arlott 20
Smriti Mandhana c Nat Sciver-Brunt b Ecclestone 112
Harleen Deol c Arlott b Bell 43
Richa Ghosh c Dunkley b Bell 12
Jemimah Rodrigues c Nat Sciver-Brunt b Bell 0
Amanjot Kaur not out 3
Deepti Sharma not out 7
Extras: (B-5 NB-1 W-7)
13
Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 210
Fall of wickets: 1/77 2/171 3/186 4/190 5/202
Bowling: 4-0-27-3, Em Arlott 4-0-38-1, Lauren Filer 4-0-35-0, Linsey Smith 3-0-41-0, Sophie Ecclestone 3-0-43-1, Alice Capsey 2-0-21-0.
England Women (Target: 211 runs from 20 overs)
Sophia Dunkley c Ghosh b Kaur 7
Danni Wyatt-Hodge c Deol b Sharma 0
Nat Sciver-Brunt c Ghosh b Shree Charani 66
Tammy Beaumont b Sharma 10
Amy Jones st Ghosh b Yadav 1
Alice Capsey c Reddy b Shree Charani 5
Em Arlott c Mandhana b Yadav 12
Sophie Ecclestone c Rodrigues b Shree Charani 1
Lauren Filer c Ghosh b Reddy 2
Linsey Smith not out 0
Lauren Bell c Rodrigues b Shree Charani 2
Extras: (LB-1 NB-1 W-5) 7
Total: (All out in 14.5 overs) 113
Fall of wickets: 1/9 2/9 3/58 4/62 5/70 6/88 7/102 8/111 9/111 10/113
Bowling: Amanjot Kaur 2-0-22-1, Deepti Sharma 3-0-32-2, Shree Charani 3.5-0-12-4, Arundhati Reddy 2-0-18-1, Radha Yadav 2-0-15-2, Sneh Rana 2-0-13-0.
