Nottingham, Jun 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first women's T20 International between India and England here on Saturday.

India Women:

Shafali Verma c Ecclestone b Arlott 20

Smriti Mandhana c Nat Sciver-Brunt b Ecclestone 112

Harleen Deol c Arlott b Bell 43

Richa Ghosh c Dunkley b Bell 12

Jemimah Rodrigues c Nat Sciver-Brunt b Bell 0

Amanjot Kaur not out 3

Deepti Sharma not out 7

Extras: (B-5 NB-1 W-7)

13

Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 210

Fall of wickets: 1/77 2/171 3/186 4/190 5/202

Bowling: 4-0-27-3, Em Arlott 4-0-38-1, Lauren Filer 4-0-35-0, Linsey Smith 3-0-41-0, Sophie Ecclestone 3-0-43-1, Alice Capsey 2-0-21-0.

England Women (Target: 211 runs from 20 overs)

Sophia Dunkley c Ghosh b Kaur 7

Danni Wyatt-Hodge c Deol b Sharma 0

Nat Sciver-Brunt c Ghosh b Shree Charani 66

Tammy Beaumont b Sharma 10

Amy Jones st Ghosh b Yadav 1

Alice Capsey c Reddy b Shree Charani 5

Em Arlott c Mandhana b Yadav 12

Sophie Ecclestone c Rodrigues b Shree Charani 1

Lauren Filer c Ghosh b Reddy 2

Linsey Smith not out 0

Lauren Bell c Rodrigues b Shree Charani 2

Extras: (LB-1 NB-1 W-5) 7

Total: (All out in 14.5 overs) 113

Fall of wickets: 1/9 2/9 3/58 4/62 5/70 6/88 7/102 8/111 9/111 10/113

Bowling: Amanjot Kaur 2-0-22-1, Deepti Sharma 3-0-32-2, Shree Charani 3.5-0-12-4, Arundhati Reddy 2-0-18-1, Radha Yadav 2-0-15-2, Sneh Rana 2-0-13-0.

