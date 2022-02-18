Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) Scoreboard from the second T20 between India and the West indies, here on Friday.
India Innings:
Rohit Sharma
c King b Chase 19
Ishan Kishan
c Mayers b Cottrell
2
Virat Kohli b Chase
52
Suryakumar Yadav
c and b Chase 8
Rishabh Pant not out
52
Venkatesh Iyer b Shepherd 33
Harshal Patel not out 1
Extras (B-5, LB-3, NB-2, WD-9) 19
Total (For 5 wickets in 20 overs)
186
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-59, 3-72, 4-106, 5-182.
Bowling: Akeal Hosein 4-0-30-0, Sheldon Cottrell 3-1-20-1, Jason Holder 4-0-45-0, Romario Shepherd 3-0-34-1, Roston Chase 4-0-25-3, Odean Smith 1-0-10-0, Kieron Pollard 1-0-14-0. More
