Bengaluru, Feb 23 (PTI) Scorecard of Women's Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals here on Friday.

Delhi Capitals:

Meg Lanning c Sajana b Sciver-Brunt 31

Shafali Verma b Ismail 1

Alice Capsey lbw b Kerr 75

Jemimah Rodrigues c Yastika b Sciver-Brunt 42

Marizanne Kapp st Yastika b Kerr 16

Annabel Sutherland not out 1

Extras: 5 (lb-2, nb-1, w-2)

Total: 171/5 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-67, 3-141, 4-155, 5-171

Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 4-0-24-1, Saika Ishaque 3-0-17-0, Nat Sciver-Brunt 4-0-33-2, Amelia Kerr 4-0-43-2, Sathyamoorthy Keerthana 1-0-13-0, Hayley Mathews 2-0-21-0.

Mumbai Indians:

Hayley Mathews c Tania b Kapp 0

Yastika Bhatia c Kapp b Reddy 57

Nat Sciver-Brunt b Reddy 19

Harmanpreet Kaur c Sutherland b Capsey 55

Amelia Kerr b Pandey 24

Pooja Vastrakar c Reddy b Capsey 1

Amanjot Kaur not out 3

Sajeevan Sajana not out 6

Extras: 8 (lb-3, nb-2, w-3)

Total: 173/6 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-50, 3-106, 4-150, 5-160, 6-167

Bowling: Marizanne Kapp 4-1-32-1, Shikha Pandey 4-0-32-1, Annabel Sutherland 4-0-38-0, Arundhati Reddy 4-0-27-2, Alice Capsey 2-0-23-2, Radha Yadav 2-0-18-0. PTI

