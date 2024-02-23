Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's availability for the English League Cup final against Chelsea will be a last-minute decision, assistant manager Pep Lijnders said Friday. Two other key players — forward Darwin Nunez and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai — are in similar spots with their respective injuries ahead of Sunday's match at Wembley Stadium. AC Milan, Roma, Marseille, Benfica Advance to UEFA Europa League 2023–24 Round of 16.

“Dom, Darwin and Mo we have to really see, we have two more days — so today's session and tomorrow's session — and then last minute we will check if they can be there,” Lijnders said at a news conference.

Salah experienced muscle fatigue and didn't play in Liverpool's midweek win over Luton. He had injured his hamstring while on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations. Nunez also missed Wednesday's game after he was substituted at halftime of Liverpool's 4-1 win at Brentford last Saturday. Szoboszlai has a hamstring problem.

