Navi Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first T20I between India women and Australia women here on Friday.
India women:
Shafali Verma c Healy b Perry 21
Smriti Mandhana c Mooney b Sutherland 28
Jemimah Rodrigues c Sutherland b Perry 0
Harmanpreet Kaur c Sutherland b Garth 21
Devika Vaidya not out 25
Richa Ghosh st Healy b Gardner 36
Deepti Sharma not out 36
Extras: (LB-1, W-4) 5
Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 172
Fall of wickets: 1-28,, 2-45, 3-59, 4-76 , 5-132
Bowling: Megan Schutt 4-0-43-0, Kim Garth 3-0-27-1, Ellyse Perry 2-1-10-2, Ashleigh Gardner 3-0-27
-1, Annabel Sutherland 3-0-21-1, Alana King 3-0-25-0, Jess Jonassen 2-0-18-0. MORE PTI
