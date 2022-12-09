Navi Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first T20I between India women and Australia women here on Friday.

India women:

Shafali Verma c Healy b Perry 21

Smriti Mandhana c Mooney b Sutherland 28

Jemimah Rodrigues c Sutherland b Perry 0

Harmanpreet Kaur c Sutherland b Garth 21

Devika Vaidya not out 25

Richa Ghosh st Healy b Gardner 36

Deepti Sharma not out 36

Extras: (LB-1, W-4) 5

Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 172

Fall of wickets: 1-28,, 2-45, 3-59, 4-76 , 5-132

Bowling: Megan Schutt 4-0-43-0, Kim Garth 3-0-27-1, Ellyse Perry 2-1-10-2, Ashleigh Gardner 3-0-27

-1, Annabel Sutherland 3-0-21-1, Alana King 3-0-25-0, Jess Jonassen 2-0-18-0. MORE PTI

