Adelaide, Nov 4 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Ireland, here on Friday.
New Zealand:
Finn Allen c Hand b Adair 32
Devon Conway c Adair b Delany 28
Kane Williamson c Delany b Little 61
Glenn Phillips c Dockrell b Delany 17
Daryl Mitchell not out 31
James Neesham lbw b Little 0
Mitchell Santner lbw b Little 0
Tim Southee not out 1
Extras: (B-1, LB-7, W-7) 15
Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 185
Fall of wickets: 1-52, 2-96, 3-114, 4-174, 5-174, 6-174
Bowling: Josh Little 4-0-22-3, Mark Adair 4-0-39-1, Barry McCarthy 4-0-46-0, Gareth Delany 4-0-30-2, Fionn Hand 2-0-22-0, George Dockrell 2-0-18-0. MORE
