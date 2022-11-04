Adelaide, Nov 4 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Ireland, here on Friday.

New Zealand:

Finn Allen c Hand b Adair 32

Devon Conway c Adair b Delany 28

Kane Williamson c Delany b Little 61

Glenn Phillips c Dockrell b Delany 17

Daryl Mitchell not out 31

James Neesham lbw b Little 0

Mitchell Santner lbw b Little 0

Tim Southee not out 1

Extras: (B-1, LB-7, W-7) 15

Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 185

Fall of wickets: 1-52, 2-96, 3-114, 4-174, 5-174, 6-174

Bowling: Josh Little 4-0-22-3, Mark Adair 4-0-39-1, Barry McCarthy 4-0-46-0, Gareth Delany 4-0-30-2, Fionn Hand 2-0-22-0, George Dockrell 2-0-18-0. MORE

