Adelaide, Nov 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England here on Thursday.

India Innings:

KL Rahul

c Jos Buttler b Chris Woakes

5

Rohit Sharma

c Sam Curran b Chris Jordan

27

Virat Kohli

c Adil Rashid b Chris Jordan

50

Suryakumar Yadav

c Salt b Adil Rashid

14

Hardik Pandya

hit wkt b Chris Jordan

63

Rishabh Pant

run out (Jos Buttler/Chris Jordan)

6

Ravichandran Ashwin

not out

0

Extras: (W-3)

3

Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs)

168

Fall of Wickets: 9-1, 56-2, 75-3, 136-4, 158-5, 168-6.

Bowler: Ben Stokes 2-0-18-0, Chris Woakes 3-0-24-1, Sam Curran 4-0-42-0, Adil Rashid 4-0-20-1, Liam Livingstone 3-0-21-0, Chris Jordan 4-0-43-3. (MORE) PTI

