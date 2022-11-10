Adelaide, Nov 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England here on Thursday.
India Innings:
KL Rahul
c Jos Buttler b Chris Woakes
5
Rohit Sharma
c Sam Curran b Chris Jordan
27
Virat Kohli
c Adil Rashid b Chris Jordan
50
Suryakumar Yadav
c Salt b Adil Rashid
14
Hardik Pandya
hit wkt b Chris Jordan
63
Rishabh Pant
run out (Jos Buttler/Chris Jordan)
6
Ravichandran Ashwin
not out
0
Extras: (W-3)
3
Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs)
168
Fall of Wickets: 9-1, 56-2, 75-3, 136-4, 158-5, 168-6.
Bowler: Ben Stokes 2-0-18-0, Chris Woakes 3-0-24-1, Sam Curran 4-0-42-0, Adil Rashid 4-0-20-1, Liam Livingstone 3-0-21-0, Chris Jordan 4-0-43-3. (MORE) PTI
