Sydney, Oct 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between India and the Netherlands here on Thursday.

India Innings:

KL Rahul

lbw b van Meekeren

9

Rohit Sharma

c Ackermann b Fred Klaassen

53

Virat Kohli

not out

62

Suryakumar Yadav

not out

51

Extras: (LB-1, W-3)

4

Total: (2 wkts, 20 Overs)

179

Fall of Wickets: 11-1, 84-2.

Bowler: Fred Klaassen 4-0-33-1, Tim Pringle 4-0-30-0, Paul van Meekeren 4-0-32-1, Bas de Leede 3-0-33-0, Logan van Beek 4-0-45-0, Shariz Ahmad 1-0-5-0. (MORE) PTI

