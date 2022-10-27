PAK vs ZIM Live Streaming Online on PTV Sports and Star Sports: After a thrilling defeat against India, Pakistan will be looking to bounce back as they face Zimbabwe in their second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The Green Shirts need to win this encounter to stay in contention for a semi-finals spot. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, were lucky enough to get a point from the washout against South Africa as they were staring at a defeat. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PAK vs ZIM live streaming online and TV telecast details, you can scroll down for all the information. India vs Pakistan Again? Here's How IND vs PAK Could Happen Once More in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Following a morale shaking defeat against traditional-rivals India, Pakistan will have to gather their focus and go for the kill in the upcoming games. Zimbabwe have done well in patches in this T20 World Cup thus far and Pakistan will be in no mood to take them lightly.

When Is Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on October 27, 2022 (Thursday) onwards. The PAK vs ZIM game has a start time of 04:30 PM IST. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

Where To Watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The PAK vs ZIM match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 HNZi/1 HD HNZi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will telecast the PAK vs ZIM T20 WC 2022 match live.

How To Watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the PAK vs ZIM action live.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2022 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).