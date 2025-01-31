Kuala Lumpur, Jan 31 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England here on Friday.

England:

Also Read | Himanshu Sangwan Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Railways Bowler Who Clean Bowled Virat Kohli on His Return Match in Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Davina Perrin b Aayushi 45

Jemima Spence b Sisodia 9

Also Read | Shapoor Zadran Retires: Afghanistan Pacer Bid Adieu to International Cricket.

Trudy Johnson b Sisodia 0

Abigale Norgrove b Aayushi 30

Charlotte Stubbs b Vaishnavi 4

Katie Johns b Sisodia 0

Prisha Thanawala c Mithila b Vaishnavi 2

Amu Surenkumar (not out) 14

Charlotte Lambert c&b Vaishnavi 0

Tilly Corteen-Coleman (not out) 7

Extras (B-1, LB-1) 2

Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 113

Fall of wickets: 1-37, 2-37, 3-81, 4-86, 5-87, 6-91, 7-92, 8-92.

Bowling: Shabnam Shakil 3-0-20-0, VJ Joshitha 1-0-8-0, Aayushi Shukla 4-0-21-2, Parunika Sisodia 4-0-21-3, Vaishnavi Sharma 4-0-23-3, G Trisha 4-0-18-0.

India:

G Kamalini (not out) 56

G Trisha b Brett 35

Sanika Chalke (not out) 11

Extras (LB-4, NB-1, W-10) 15

Total (1 wicket, 15 overs) 117

Fall of wicket: 1-60.

Bowling: Charlotte Lambert 2-0-10-0, Prisha Thanawala 4-0-31-0, Tilly Coleman 3-0-17-0, Phoebe Brett 4-0-30-1, Amu Surenkumar 1-0-10-0, Trudy Johnson 1-0-15-0. 7/21/2024

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)