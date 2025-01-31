Kuala Lumpur, Jan 31 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England here on Friday.
England:
Davina Perrin b Aayushi 45
Jemima Spence b Sisodia 9
Trudy Johnson b Sisodia 0
Abigale Norgrove b Aayushi 30
Charlotte Stubbs b Vaishnavi 4
Katie Johns b Sisodia 0
Prisha Thanawala c Mithila b Vaishnavi 2
Amu Surenkumar (not out) 14
Charlotte Lambert c&b Vaishnavi 0
Tilly Corteen-Coleman (not out) 7
Extras (B-1, LB-1) 2
Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 113
Fall of wickets: 1-37, 2-37, 3-81, 4-86, 5-87, 6-91, 7-92, 8-92.
Bowling: Shabnam Shakil 3-0-20-0, VJ Joshitha 1-0-8-0, Aayushi Shukla 4-0-21-2, Parunika Sisodia 4-0-21-3, Vaishnavi Sharma 4-0-23-3, G Trisha 4-0-18-0.
India:
G Kamalini (not out) 56
G Trisha b Brett 35
Sanika Chalke (not out) 11
Extras (LB-4, NB-1, W-10) 15
Total (1 wicket, 15 overs) 117
Fall of wicket: 1-60.
Bowling: Charlotte Lambert 2-0-10-0, Prisha Thanawala 4-0-31-0, Tilly Coleman 3-0-17-0, Phoebe Brett 4-0-30-1, Amu Surenkumar 1-0-10-0, Trudy Johnson 1-0-15-0. 7/21/2024
