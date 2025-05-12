Yupia (Arunachal Pradesh), May 12 (PTI) Having already booked a berth in the SAFF U19 Championship semifinals, India will aim to secure the top spot in Group B when they face Nepal here on Tuesday.

India had beaten Sri Lanka 8-0 in their campaign opener last week. On Sunday, Nepal thrashed Sri Lanka 5-0, a result which also guaranteed a semifinal spot for both India and the island nation.

The home team needs just a draw on Tuesday to finish at the top in the group.

"Both teams won their first games by big margins. But we don't read too much into the scorelines. Every match is different, and Nepal have shown that they are a strong and competitive side," India head coach Bibiano Fernandes said.

"We've analysed their game and know they are well organised. For us, it's about sticking to our strengths, staying focused, and giving our best on the day," he added.

Fernandes also emphasised the importance of not getting carried away after a big victory.

"It's always important to stay grounded, especially after a win like that. The real test is to keep the same intensity and hunger against stronger teams. The message is clear — one match at a time, no complacency, and always respect the opponent. That's how we grow as a team."

The Nepal team has a mix of their U20 and U17 players from last year. They finished runners-up in the SAFF U20 Championship and were semifinalists in the SAFF U17 Championship, after losing 2-4 to India.

Under Urjan Shrestha, who was in charge of the U20 team last year, Nepal recorded their second-biggest victory in a SAFF men's age-group tournament, mainly thanks to a solid second-half showing against Sri Lanka.

Shrestha's boys are now gearing up for a much tougher challenge in the shape of hosts India.

"It was difficult to break Sri Lanka down in the first half as they were defending with all 10 players behind the ball. But in the end, we did succeed, so we're happy about that," said Shrestha.

"We came to watch the India match. There's a big difference. We are already in the semi-final, but we will play a tough game against India. We will improve on our mistakes in the first game and hope to continue our journey here," the Nepal coach said.

