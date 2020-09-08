New York, September 8: Serena Williams on Monday cruised into the quarterfinals of the US Open after securing a win over Maria Sakkari.

Williams registered a 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3 victory over No.15 seed to advance in the competition.

It took Williams two hours 29 minutes to secure a last-eight matchup against Tsvetana Pironkova, who overcame Alize Cornet, with the six-time winner extending her record to 105 wins to just 13 losses at major play at Flushing Meadows.

This was Williams' 100th win on Arthur Ashe, becoming the only player to reach the number, and also, a 53rd Grand Slam quarter.

Earlier in the tournament, Williams had broken the record for most singles wins (102) in the history of the US Open. She had achieved the feat after winning her first-round match of US Open 2020. Williams will take on Pironkova on Wednesday.

