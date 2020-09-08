The Indian Premier League 2020 is just a few days away now. The schedules have also released and with this, the teams have been preparing in full swing for the tournament which starts on September 19, 2020. In this live blog, we bring you all the updates of the teams in brief so that our readers can skim through the latest happenings and top stories of Indian Premier League Season 13 in one go. Talking about the upcoming edition of the IPL, we will have Chennai Super Kings playing the opening tie against the Mumbai Indians. The match is no less than El Classico wherein you would have a lot of twists in turns in the epic three-hour-long battle. IPL 2020 Schedule Time Table for PDF Download Online: Full Match Fixtures With Date, Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

The fans and the franchises cannot wait for the tournament to begin. Mumbai Indians were busy shooting for the tournament on the other hand, Chennai Super Kings were seen sweating it out in the nets. The video of MS Dhoni's witty one-liner won the day. He was heard saying, "DRS le lenge chinta mat kar." The video won the hearts of the fans. Meanwhile, Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw's video made us go ROFL. Both these stories were covered by us.

But here was another controversy which grabbed the attention of the netizens where a rapper claimed that the theme song of IPL 'Aayenge Hum Wapis' was plagiarised from his song. Rapper Krsna took to social media to make the claim and the tweet garnered a lot of likes and retweets.