Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 17 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday announced a 16-man squad for the T20i series against Pakistan, which will be played in Dhaka (November 19-22).

Allrounders Shakib Al Hasan and Shaif Uddin are unavailable due to injuries while Litton Kumar Das, Soumya Sarkar and Rubel Hossain have been left out. Mushfiqur Rahim has been rested for the T20 international series.

Also Read | Netherlands vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

Returning to the T20 team are batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto and leg spinner Aminul Islam Biplob. The newcomers are batsmen Saif Hassan and Yasir Ali Chowdhury, pacer Shohidul Islam and wicketkeeper Akbar Ali.

Bangladesh T20 squad: Mahmud Ullah (captain), Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shohidul Islam, Akbar Ali. (ANI)

Also Read | Finland vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)