Netherlands and Norway go up against each other in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifier on Wednesday, November 17. The match would be played at the Feyenoord Stadium and is set to start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Netherlands have their World Cup qualification hopes on their hands as they aim to make it to Qatar after failing to play in the showpiece event three years ago in Russia. The equation for them is simple. They have to win and they would go through as winners of Group G. Louis Van Gaal's side can also afford a draw as then, they would qualify with a superior goal difference. Montenegro 2–2 Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Video Highlights: Louis Van Gaal’s Side Settle for a Point Despite Memphis Depay Brace

For Norway, they would be without their star player in Erling Haaland but the likes of Martin Odegaard and Alexander Sorloth would aim to pose a threat to the Dutch defense, which would be led by the ever-reliable Virgil Van Dijk. Netherlands are expected to win this game with Memphis Depay once again registering his name on the scoresheet. Finland vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST

Netherlands vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers

Netherlands vs Norway clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers will be played at the Feyenoord Stadium on November 17, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Netherlands vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten channels to watch the live telecast of Netherlands vs Norway on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Netherlands vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Netherlands vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

