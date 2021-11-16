France would be locking horns with Finland in their last FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifier clash. The match would be played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on November 17 and has a start time of 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). France are flying high after a massive 8-0 win over Kazakhstan in their last match. Kylian Mbappe was a difficult man to stop on the night as he scored four goals with Karim Benzema netting a brace. With that win, France ensured that they booked their ticket to Qatar in style with an aim to retain the title they won in 2018. Les Bleus are current table-toppers in Group D with 15 points while their opponents Finland are second, with 11 points to their name. Argentina vs Brazil Head-to-Head Record: Take a Look at Who Dominates This Epic South American Rivalry Ahead of Their FIFA World Cup 2022 CONMEBOL Qualifier Match

Finland meanwhile, are also coming into this clash on the back off a 3-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina and look to be in good form. Their striker Teemu Pukki would once again be a crucial player for their side. France had triumphed the last time these two sides had met. Antoine Griezmann scored both goals as the World Cup champions walked away with three crucial wickets. France 8–0 Kazakhstan, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Video Highlights: Kylian Mbappe Scores Four Goals As Champions Book Ticket to Qatar in Style

When is Finland vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Finland vs France clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers will be played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on November 17, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Finland vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten channels to watch the live telecast of Finland vs France on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Finland vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Finland vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2021 10:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).