Ballymena (Northern Ireland), Sep 25 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma dropped four bogeys in seven holes on the back nine to finish with a modest 2-over 72 at the DDF Irish Open here.

Going through a rough patch, Sharma had birdies on second, fourth and seventh but also dropped shots on third and fifth, to turn in one-under.

It seemed a good position on a tricky course. On the back nine, Sharma suffered four bogeys on 10th, 11th, 13th and 16th but picked a birdie on the last hole for 72. By the time the day finished he found himself lying tied 52d and in with a good chance of making the halfway cut.

The other Indian in the field Gaganjeet Bhullar, playing his first event in more than six months, finished 5-over including double bogeys on first and the 18th and other bogeys in between on fifth and sixth. His only birdie of the day came on the ninth. Bhullar was tied 98.

There was a three-way tie at the top of the leader board as South African Dean Burmester, Jordan Smith and Aaron Rai all carded five under rounds of 65. Toby Tree shot 4-under 66 and was fourth. Play was suspended at the very end with just one group left to finish.

Shane Lowry, returning to home soil for the first time as Open Champion this week, struggled to an opening five over 75 while European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington carded a one over 71 in his first competitive appearance in six months.

But another Irishman, amateur James Sugrue, the 2019 Amateur champion who played at last week's U.S. Open at Winged Foot, carded a three under 67 to sit just two shots off the lead. It drew comparisons with the then amateur Lowry's famous amateur win in this same event 11 years ago.

Stephen Gallacher, winner of Hero Indian Open in 2019, who was 5-under through the front nine holes, finished at 3-under 67 and was tied fifth with Sugrue, John Catlin, recent winner in Spain, Rikard Karlberg and Oscar Lengden.

